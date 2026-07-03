Brazilian Police Crack Down on PCC-Linked Money Laundering Scheme

Brazil's federal police have launched an operation targeting suspects linked to the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) drug gang. The operation aims to dismantle a group accused of laundering over $1.92 billion through various financial methods. U.S. sanctions were accelerated after this investigation escalated recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazils Federal Police Have Launched An Operation Targeting Suspects Sanctioned By The United States Over Alleged Ties To The Primeiro Comando Da Capital Pcc Drug Gang | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:17 IST
Brazilian Police Crack Down on PCC-Linked Money Laundering Scheme
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Brazil's federal law enforcement has initiated a significant operation aimed at suspects with alleged ties to the notorious Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) drug cartel, thoroughly familiar sources disclosed to Reuters on Friday.

The operation targets a sophisticated financial laundering network accused of moving over $1.92 billion using cryptocurrencies and high-value transactions, confirmed the federal police.

Following U.S. sanctions on associated individuals, the investigation gained momentum, linking the scheme with sanctioned individuals and organizations, highlighting international cooperation in the fight against organized crime.

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