Brazilian Police Crack Down on PCC-Linked Money Laundering Scheme

Brazils Federal Police Have Launched An Operation Targeting Suspects Sanctioned By The United States Over Alleged Ties To The Primeiro Comando Da Capital Pcc Drug Gang

Brazil's federal law enforcement has initiated a significant operation aimed at suspects with alleged ties to the notorious Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) drug cartel, thoroughly familiar sources disclosed to Reuters on Friday.

The operation targets a sophisticated financial laundering network accused of moving over $1.92 billion using cryptocurrencies and high-value transactions, confirmed the federal police.

Following U.S. sanctions on associated individuals, the investigation gained momentum, linking the scheme with sanctioned individuals and organizations, highlighting international cooperation in the fight against organized crime.