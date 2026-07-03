Rudraprayag District Clamps Down on Misconduct During Kedarnath Yatra

The Rudraprayag District is taking stringent measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kedarnath Yatra, as it warns horse and mule operators and porters against misbehavior with pilgrims. District Magistrate Vishal Mishra announced the tough stance on Friday, emphasizing the need for respectful treatment of devotees.

Despite the overall smooth progression of the Yatra, Mishra acknowledged reports of isolated incidents of misconduct involving horse and mule operators. In response, authorities have mandated police verification and registration with the Zila Panchayat for all horse and mule operators to curb such behavior.

District Magistrate Mishra has initiated action against offenders and cautioned that future complaints will be met with severe consequences. Registration is mandatory for porters along the pilgrimage route, with unregistered operators facing blacklisting and penalties, reinforcing the administration’s zero-tolerance policy for misconduct.