Voice Sample Collection Moves Forward in Myanmar Training Module Case

A Delhi court has taken a significant step in the ongoing investigation of the alleged Myanmar training module case by extending the judicial custody of five Ukrainian nationals and one American national by 29 days.

The court session was conducted behind closed doors, with Heavy security ensuring the smooth production of the accused before Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma at the Patiala House Court. In a critical development, the accused consented to the collection of their voice samples, a move crucial for the probing agency.

Representing the National Investigation Agency, Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi, along with Jatin and Amit Rohila, were present. Nitin Saluja advocated for the Ukrainians, while Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour stood for the US national, Matthew Aaron Van Dyke. The NIA, which arrested the group for allegedly providing combat training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, maintains these actions threaten India's security. The investigation, currently at a pivotal stage, is probing transnational conspiracy and technological warfare training involving cross-border movements.