In a surprising turn of events, Julian Nagelsmann has resigned as the head coach of the German national football team following their unexpected exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The German Football Association (DFB) announced Nagelsmann's departure after Germany's loss to Paraguay in a penalty shootout in the round of 32.

The DFB confirmed Nagelsmann's decision, noting that his resignation was privately requested and subsequently approved by the leadership and supervisory board. This marks a significant moment for German football as they seek to rebuild after a disappointing World Cup showing and have expressed interest in Jurgen Klopp as a potential successor.

The exit marked Germany's first ever in a World Cup penalty shootout, culminating in one of the most notable knockout round upsets in recent history. Despite a fiercely contested match with a controversial VAR decision overturning a potential game-winning goal, Germany fell to Paraguay on penalties, further complicating their legacy in international tournaments.