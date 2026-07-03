Pope Leo Urges America to Uphold Immigrant Ideals

Pope Leo, in a major address, praised the U.S. for its history of welcoming immigrants and urged the nation to adhere to the principles of freedom and unity. Speaking via video from the Vatican, he critiqued anti-immigrant policies and emphasized America's role as a beacon of liberty worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pope Leo Praised The United States History Of Welcoming Immigrants In His First Major Address To His Home Country On Friday | Updated: 03-07-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 21:18 IST
Pope Leo Urges America to Uphold Immigrant Ideals
Pope Leo

Pope Leo lauded the United States' legacy of embracing immigrants during a significant address to his homeland on Friday. In a video appearance, he urged Americans to uphold the ideals framed in the Declaration of Independence.

As the first U.S. pope, he has been vocal in criticizing former President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies, labeling them 'inhuman.' He noted that 'America' has become synonymous with freedom globally due to its tradition of welcoming immigrants. Speaking live from the Vatican to the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, where he received the Center's Liberty Medal, Pope Leo expressed hopes that the Founding Fathers' ideals of 'unity, justice, and peace' would steer the U.S. on its approaching 250th anniversary.

'This historic anniversary gives us a chance to revisit the nation's foundational principles in hopes that America remains true to the vision that named it the land of the free and home of the brave,' stated the pope.

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