Shabnim Ismail Sets Record in Women's T20 World Cup, England Secures Final Berth

South African pace sensation Shabnim Ismail has carved out a piece of history by becoming the first bowler to take 50 wickets in Women's T20 World Cup annals, achieving this feat in a gripping semi-final clash against England at The Oval on Thursday. The record was set in Ismail's 38th appearance at the World Cup, as she dismissed England's Amy Jones with the very first ball of her spell, marking her 50th career wicket in the tournament.

The veteran fast bowler, hailing from Cape Town, needed just one wicket to reach this historic milestone and effortlessly accomplished it. Ismail continued to excel, adding another wicket during her spell, thereby elevating her tally to 51. This positioned her well ahead of Australia’s Megan Schutt, who currently holds the second spot with 48 wickets.

In the match itself, England secured their spot in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating South Africa with a formidable 40-run margin in the second semi-final held at The Oval. Spearheaded by an impressive all-round effort from captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, England overcame an initial batting collapse to deliver a comprehensive bowling performance, setting the stage for a thrilling title clash against Australia at Lord's on Sunday. England maintains an unbeaten record in the tournament and is just one win away from maintaining their legacy of never losing a Women's World Cup at home, whether in T20 or ODI formats.