Riyad Mahrez Bows Out: A Storied International Career Concludes as Algeria Exits World Cup

Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. His illustrious career featured 119 appearances, 40 goals, and an Africa Cup of Nations victory. Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 to advance to the Round of 16, securing their first World Cup knockout win since 1938.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 12:08 IST
Riyad Mahrez Bows Out: A Storied International Career Concludes as Algeria Exits World Cup
Algeria's Riyad Mahrez applauds fans after the match following their elimination from the World Cup. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Riyad Mahrez, the iconic Algerian winger, has officially announced his retirement from international football following Algeria's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Round of 32. This decision marks the end of an illustrious career that saw Mahrez become a key figure in Algeria's football history, according to renowned football media brand 433.

Mahrez confirmed his retirement from the national team in a heartfelt interview with beIN Sports immediately after Switzerland handed Algeria a 2-0 defeat. The Algerian captain leaves behind a legacy of 119 international appearances, 40 goals, and 45 assists, alongside significant contributions such as leading Algeria to an Africa Cup of Nations title in 2019 and being named African Footballer of the Year in 2016.

Switzerland, meanwhile, displayed a clinically efficient performance to secure their progression in the tournament. Goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye cemented a historic victory, as the Swiss advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1938. Their upcoming fixture will see them face either Colombia or Ghana as they bid to continue their impressive run in Vancouver.

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