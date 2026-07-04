Colombia Marches to World Cup Round of 16 with Win Over Ghana

In a decisive FIFA World Cup clash, Colombia confirmed their advancement to the round of 16 by defeating Ghana 1-0, thanks to an early goal from Jhon Arias. The match, held in Kansas City, witnessed Colombia's commanding possession and attack strategies that outplayed Ghana throughout.

Colombia's dominance was evidenced by their control over more than 60 per cent of ball possession, translating into 19 penetrative moves within Ghana's defensive area, compared to just eight by their opponents. Despite Ghana's efforts, not a single attempt met its target, while Colombia's Luis Suarez skillfully set the stage for Arias' pivotal strike.

Though Ghana attempted to fight back, they remained unable to break through Colombia's robust defense during the match. A disallowed goal from Luis Diaz highlighted the day's tensions, yet Colombia held firm, preparing to meet Switzerland on July 8. Despite tactical substitutions by Carlos Queiroz, Ghana exits the tournament, still short of their 2010 quarterfinal achievement.