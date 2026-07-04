Thrilling Victory: Argentina Secures Round of 16 Spot Against Cabo Verde

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, clinched a thrilling victory over Cabo Verde to advance to the World Cup's Round of 16. Messi praised Cabo Verde's resilient play, acknowledging the challenges faced during the tense match. The team prepares to meet Egypt in their next encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:10 IST
Thrilling Victory: Argentina Secures Round of 16 Spot Against Cabo Verde
Lionel Messi. (Photo: @lionelmessi Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a gripping encounter, Argentina secured their position in the World Cup's Round of 16 after a tense 3-2 triumph over Cabo Verde, inspired by the prowess of their iconic captain, Lionel Messi. The match highlighted the formidable challenge posed by Cabo Verde, who refused to make things easy for the seasoned Argentinians.

Messi, reflecting on the hard-won victory, lauded Cabo Verde for their unexpectedly strong performance against formidable teams like Spain and Uruguay. He noted that scoring the first goal, which he managed in the 29th minute, was crucial but not a ticket to comfort, as Cabo Verde fought relentlessly, showcasing the unpredictable nature of knockout football.

Despite the harrowing moments, Messi emphasized the need for his team to rest and recalibrate ahead of their next match against Mo Salah's Egypt. He encouraged taking the positives from their performance while addressing the errors, underscoring the even playing field that characterizes this fiercely competitive World Cup.

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