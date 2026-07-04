Cabo Verde's Underdog Spirit Shines in Thrilling World Cup Debut

Cabo Verde made a standout entrance in their first FIFA World Cup appearance, delivering a thrilling match against Argentina, despite ultimately falling 3-2 in Miami on Friday. Although their campaign was winless, the team defied expectations with a resilient journey that statistics cannot fully capture.

Their unforgettable run included a goalless draw with defending champions Spain, and ties with Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, securing them a historic round of 32 spot. In their match against Lionel Messi's Argentina, Cabo Verde pushed the contest into extra time, holding a 2-2 draw before an own goal by Diney Borges handed Argentina the victory.

At the heart of their spirited performance was 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, whose social media presence surged thanks to his outstanding displays. He achieved a remarkable 18 saves throughout the tournament, gaining praise alongside legendary goalies like England's Peter Shilton and Italy's Dino Zoff. Cabo Verde's impressive debut saw them stand toe-to-toe with football giants, reinforcing their rightful place on the global stage.