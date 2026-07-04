Day Six Thrills: Wimbledon Showdowns and Upsets

Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt De Minaur Defeats Svajda Australian Fifth Seed Alex De Minaur Marched Into The Fourth Round With A Win Over American Zachary Svajda Kostyuk Beats Navarro French Open Semifinalist And Ukrainian Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Beat Emma Navarro To Reach The Fourth Round Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club

The sixth day of Wimbledon brought both electrifying victories and unexpected upsets. Australian star Alex de Minaur celebrated a hard-fought victory over American Zachary Svajda, securing a place in the fourth round with a 6-2 5-7 6-2 6-4 win.

The women’s singles also saw drama unfold as French Open semi-finalist Marta Kostyuk overcame Emma Navarro 6-2 4-6 6-1 to advance further in the tournament. As the sun shone brightly over the All England Club, temperatures hovered around 23 degrees Celsius, setting the stage for thrilling tennis displays.

With notable performances from players like Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic reaching new milestones, Wimbledon continues to offer captivating narratives on and off the court, enticing both casual viewers and avid tennis enthusiasts alike.