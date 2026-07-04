India Calls for Mission-Mode Action Against Liver and Metabolic Diseases

India is facing a growing health challenge as liver disease, Type-2 diabetes and several related metabolic disorders are being diagnosed in younger people at an alarming pace, prompting the government to push for stronger preventive healthcare and greater public awareness. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has called for a nationwide mission to tackle these interconnected diseases before they become an even larger burden on the country's healthcare system.

Metabolic disorders are deeply connected, says Minister

Speaking at the third anniversary of the Liver & Metabolic Disease Network (InFLiMeN) at the Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi, Dr. Jitendra Singh said liver disease and Type-2 diabetes cannot be viewed as isolated conditions because they are closely linked with fatty liver, hypertension, dyslipidaemia and insulin resistance, with each increasing the risk of the others.

He said these illnesses, once associated mainly with older adults, are now affecting younger adults and even adolescents, making the situation far more serious than before. This changing pattern, he noted, demands a healthcare strategy that focuses on preventing disease, identifying risks at an early stage and encouraging healthier lifestyles instead of relying only on treatment after illness develops.

The Minister said the government's approach aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued emphasis on addressing obesity and lifestyle-related diseases through preventive healthcare and public participation.

India needs research tailored to its own population

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India's population has a unique metabolic profile because of its genetic characteristics, higher levels of central obesity and a distinct Indian phenotype, making many people vulnerable to diabetes, fatty liver disease and cardiovascular illnesses even when their Body Mass Index (BMI) appears relatively low. He stressed that these differences make it essential for India to generate its own scientific evidence instead of depending entirely on international research. According to him, Indian data, Indian research and locally developed medical solutions will provide a stronger foundation for understanding disease patterns and designing effective public health interventions.

The Minister also highlighted the role of unhealthy eating habits, poor sleep, stress and environmental pollution in placing increasing pressure on the liver, despite it being one of the body's most resilient and regenerative organs. He said reducing these preventable risk factors must become a key part of India's long-term health strategy.

Technology and awareness seen as key to early intervention

Welcoming ILBS' work on establishing a National Liver Biobank, Dr. Jitendra Singh said affordable early diagnostic technologies, community-based screening programmes and indigenous biomarkers could help identify liver disease before permanent damage occurs. Such innovations, he said, would strengthen the government's commitment to making healthcare more affordable, accessible and prevention-oriented.

He also pointed to India's expanding biotechnology ecosystem, the Genome Mission and large-scale gene sequencing programmes as valuable tools for understanding the country's unique disease profile. Advances in biotechnology, genomics and artificial intelligence, he said, are opening new possibilities for precision medicine that can provide treatments based on an individual's genetics, lifestyle and environmental factors.

Dr. Jitendra Singh added that scientific progress alone will not solve the problem unless it is matched by widespread behavioural change. He urged doctors, researchers, educational institutions, civil society organisations and the media to work together in spreading scientifically accurate health information while discouraging misinformation related to nutrition, obesity and lifestyle diseases. He said reducing the burden of diabetes and fatty liver disease is essential for protecting the health, productivity and future potential of India's young population, adding that a healthier nation will play a vital role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.