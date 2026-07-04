Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Role in Middle East Peace Process

President Erdogan highlights the necessity of regional support for Middle East peace and criticizes Israel's actions against the U.S.-Iran deal. Alongside Pakistan's PM, Turkey seeks stronger cooperation in various sectors, aiming for a bilateral trade target of $5 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Saturday That Middle East Peace Efforts Could Not Succeed Without Regional Backing And That Israel Must Not Be Allowed To Dynamite The Usiran Peace Deal Speaking Alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif In Istanbul | Updated: 04-07-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 20:48 IST
Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Role in Middle East Peace Process
Erdogan

​Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of regional backing for Middle East peace efforts, strongly criticizing Israel's actions as detrimental to the U.S.-Iran peace deal. Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan insisted that solutions must draw from the collective will of regional countries to create lasting peace.

Alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Erdogan accused Israel of attempts to destabilize efforts led by Pakistan to mediate peace. Turkey has consistently condemned Israeli military operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, according to Erdogan, and remains vigilant against any moves to 'dynamite' the peace agreement.

Erdogan also announced intentions to deepen bilateral ties with Pakistan through collaboration in energy, transport, critical minerals, IT, and defense, with a shared aim of reaching $5 billion in trade. Turkish energy firms are keen to leverage their expertise as Pakistan advances in transforming its electricity sector, highlighted by Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar during a business forum in Istanbul earlier on the same day.

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