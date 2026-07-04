Protests Erupt as AfD Emerges as a Dominant Force in Germany

Thousands gathered in Erfurt to protest against Germany's far-right AfD party, which re-elected its leaders during a conference. The AfD, aiming for regional election victories, faces accusations of promoting undemocratic and racist policies. Recent polls show increased support, particularly in eastern Germany, despite mainstream parties' attempt to isolate them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thousands Protested Against Germanys Farright Afd And Blocked Roads To Its Annual Conference In The Eastern City Of Erfurt On Saturday | Updated: 04-07-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 20:43 IST
Protests Erupt as AfD Emerges as a Dominant Force in Germany

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Erfurt to voice their opposition to Germany's far-right party, AfD, as it held its annual conference. The protests were marked by participants from unions, civil society groups, and left-wing parties, all under heavy police surveillance.

Inside the conference, the AfD solidified its leadership by re-electing Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, who have led the party to new heights in national polls. The party's leaders relished in their rising support, dismissing their detractors as anti-democratic while emphasizing their stance on immigration and nationalism.

The AfD's growing popularity, particularly in eastern Germany, poses a challenge to mainstream parties who have vowed not to cooperate with them. Despite these conventional political strategies, the party remains a formidable force as regional elections approach.

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