Protests Erupt as AfD Emerges as a Dominant Force in Germany

Thousands Protested Against Germanys Farright Afd And Blocked Roads To Its Annual Conference In The Eastern City Of Erfurt On Saturday

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Erfurt to voice their opposition to Germany's far-right party, AfD, as it held its annual conference. The protests were marked by participants from unions, civil society groups, and left-wing parties, all under heavy police surveillance.

Inside the conference, the AfD solidified its leadership by re-electing Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, who have led the party to new heights in national polls. The party's leaders relished in their rising support, dismissing their detractors as anti-democratic while emphasizing their stance on immigration and nationalism.

The AfD's growing popularity, particularly in eastern Germany, poses a challenge to mainstream parties who have vowed not to cooperate with them. Despite these conventional political strategies, the party remains a formidable force as regional elections approach.