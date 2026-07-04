Nathan Ake's Next Chapter: Fenerbahce Awaits

Nathan Ake leaves Manchester City after a successful six-year tenure to join Turkish club Fenerbahce. The transfer, pending international clearance, marks the next step in Ake's illustrious career. The 31-year-old defender expressed gratitude for his time at the Premier League giants, highlighting his experiences with the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nathan Ake Has Joined Turkish Side Fenerbahce | Updated: 04-07-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 20:24 IST
Nathan Ake's Next Chapter: Fenerbahce Awaits
Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake has officially transferred to Fenerbahce, with the move contingent on international clearance, Manchester City announced on Saturday. This transition ends Ake's six-year journey with the Premier League team.

Ake, now 31, reflected on his time with Manchester City, expressing his gratitude for being part of such a distinguished squad. 'It’s been a privilege to represent Manchester City over the past six years and I’m so grateful to have been part of a special team,' he stated.

The defender is set to bring his experience and skills to the Turkish side, as he embarks on the next stage of his football career.

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