Nathan Ake's Next Chapter: Fenerbahce Awaits
Nathan Ake leaves Manchester City after a successful six-year tenure to join Turkish club Fenerbahce. The transfer, pending international clearance, marks the next step in Ake's illustrious career. The 31-year-old defender expressed gratitude for his time at the Premier League giants, highlighting his experiences with the team.
Nathan Ake has officially transferred to Fenerbahce, with the move contingent on international clearance, Manchester City announced on Saturday. This transition ends Ake's six-year journey with the Premier League team.
Ake, now 31, reflected on his time with Manchester City, expressing his gratitude for being part of such a distinguished squad. 'It’s been a privilege to represent Manchester City over the past six years and I’m so grateful to have been part of a special team,' he stated.
The defender is set to bring his experience and skills to the Turkish side, as he embarks on the next stage of his football career.