Nathan Ake's Next Chapter: Fenerbahce Awaits

Nathan Ake has officially transferred to Fenerbahce, with the move contingent on international clearance, Manchester City announced on Saturday. This transition ends Ake's six-year journey with the Premier League team.

Ake, now 31, reflected on his time with Manchester City, expressing his gratitude for being part of such a distinguished squad. 'It’s been a privilege to represent Manchester City over the past six years and I’m so grateful to have been part of a special team,' he stated.

The defender is set to bring his experience and skills to the Turkish side, as he embarks on the next stage of his football career.