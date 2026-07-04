BJP Gears Up for Strong Comeback in 2027 UP Elections

BJP leaders express confidence in securing a strong victory in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections after a successful organizational meeting in Lucknow. With guidance from key leaders, the party aims to surpass the benchmarks set in 2017, focusing on government performance and strengthening the organizational structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:48 IST
BJP Gears Up for Strong Comeback in 2027 UP Elections
BJP leader and UP Minister Suresh Khanna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a recent organizational meeting held in Lucknow, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders expressed significant optimism about their prospects in the forthcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The session focused on enhancing the party's organizational strength and disseminating the government's achievements to the public.

Uttar Pradesh government minister Suresh Kumar Khanna emphasized the party's ambition for a resounding victory, surpassing previous benchmarks set in 2017. Khanna remarked that the opposition's 'bicycle' symbol would not just be metaphorically punctured but would completely collapse.

BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh described the event as a crucial organizational exercise where leaders received inspirational guidance from the Chief Minister and National President. Singh asserted that this motivational resurgence serves as the foundation for the party's preparations for the upcoming elections.

The party's national president, during his tour, reiterated BJP's strategy to achieve an even greater triumph in the 2027 polls. He stressed the importance of conveying the government's successes to every household through ongoing campaigns, aiming to build upon the 'double-engine' government's achievements over the past nine years.

Several leaders, including BJP MPs Shashank Mani, Jagdambika Pal, and Sakshi Maharaj, highlighted the leaders' and workers' collective resolve to ensure the BJP's return to power. They cited the significant transformation within the country under PM Narendra Modi's leadership and expressed confidence in securing a massive majority in the state elections.

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