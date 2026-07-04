Antonelli Dominates Silverstone: A Blow to Ferrari and Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli continued his stellar performance in Formula One by securing pole position for the British Grand Prix after a sprint race victory. The Italian left Ferrari and his Mercedes teammate George Russell trailing at a breezy Silverstone, while extending his championship lead and setting up a challenging race on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Formula One Leader Kimi Antonelli Was Too Fast For Ferrari | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:44 IST
Antonelli Dominates Silverstone: A Blow to Ferrari and Mercedes

Italian Formula One driver Kimi Antonelli blitzed past competition at Silverstone, seizing pole position for the British Grand Prix. Ferrari and Mercedes found themselves trailing as the young driver showcased dominance, securing his position after an impressive sprint race earlier.

Antonelli's performance not only held his title rivals at bay—such as Mercedes cohort George Russell, who landed fourth—but also extended his lead in the championship standings by 43 points. This marks Antonelli's fifth pole of the season amidst unpredictable weather conditions at the iconic British circuit.

Despite challenges from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and seasoned competitors, including a determined Lewis Hamilton, Antonelli expressed confidence in maintaining his form for Sunday’s main event. His prowess continues to captivate spectators and disrupt expectations in the world of Formula One.

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