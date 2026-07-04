Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India's Youngest Cricket Sensation Makes History

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just 15 years old, has become India's youngest cricket debutant, impressing with his IPL performances. Guided by his coach Manish Ojha, he steps into international cricket, celebrated by former cricketer Madan Lal who hopes Sooryavanshi evolves into a player like Tendulkar, captivating fans worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:40 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India's Youngest Cricket Sensation Makes History
Madan Lal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has extended his congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a teenager who recently earned the title of India's youngest international cricketer. Sooryavanshi's impressive performances in the IPL paved his way to the national team, making his debut a historic moment. Lal expressed his hope that the young cricketer would evolve into a legendary batter akin to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

At just 15 years and 99 days old, Sooryavanshi set the record for the youngest player to represent India across formats and became the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20I history. His selection for the T20I against England was seen as recognition of his undeniable talent. "Breaking Sachin's record is no small feat," noted Lal, highlighting the leap in challenges when transitioning to international cricket.

Sooryavanshi's debut embellishment included a crisp 14 off 10 with two sixes. His childhood coach, Manish Ojha, shared his pride and emotional response to Sooryavanshi's opportunity, attributing it to the player's diligence and consistent performances in competitions like the IPL and Under-19 World Cup. Ojha expressed optimism for Sooryavanshi's future, hoping he would lead India to victory in numerous future outings.

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