Madison Keys Triumphs on Independence Day at Wimbledon
Madison Keys defeated sixth seed Amanda Anisimova in a Wimbledon third-round match, causing an upset on Independence Day. Anisimova struggled with her game, while the Williams sisters withdrew due to Serena's knee injury. Another American, Taylor Fritz, advanced, while Ashlyn Krueger reached the last 16.
Madison Keys marked Independence Day with a significant victory over sixth seed Amanda Anisimova, securing her place in the Wimbledon fourth round in a thrilling all-American face-off. Keys' win was especially sweet as it came on this milestone occasion, adding to the festive mood back home.
Amanda Anisimova, last year's runner-up, was left in tears, unable to address her game's flaws. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated U.S. sisters Venus and Serena Williams withdrew from their doubles match due to Serena's knee injury, disappointing many fans eagerly looking forward to their presence on the court.
Taylor Fritz also progressed after a shaky start, beating Italian Lorenzo Sonego. Ashlyn Krueger continued her remarkable run, while other American players faced defeats. In a bittersweet moment, the Williams sisters' withdrawal underscores their enduring legacy in the sport.
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