Madison Keys Shines on Independence Day at Wimbledon
Madison Keys upset sixth seed Amanda Anisimova in a dramatic third-round Wimbledon match on Independence Day. Despite an early setback, Keys surged back to victory. The Williams sisters withdrew from their anticipated doubles match due to Serena's injury, while Taylor Fritz made it to the second week.
In an exhilarating Independence Day showdown at Wimbledon, Madison Keys pulled off an upset against sixth seed Amanda Anisimova, securing her spot in the tournament's next round with a 3-6 6-2 6-3 victory on Centre Court.
Anisimova, who initially dominated with a strong serve, struggled as Keys found her rhythm, improving her consistency and confidence to turn the match around. Meanwhile, the legendary Williams sisters had to withdraw from their doubles match due to Serena's knee injury.
Other notable American performances included Taylor Fritz advancing to the second week and Ashlyn Krueger achieving a comfortable win. However, Frances Tiafoe and several others faced elimination. The day was a mix of highs and lows for American tennis on the historic day.