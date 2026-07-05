Unexpected Upsets at Wimbledon as New Stars Shine
At Wimbledon, major upsets saw defending champion Iga Swiatek and second seed Elena Rybakina exit early, while Filipino Alexandra Eala and Belgian Elise Mertens advance. American Serena Williams withdrew due to injury, while Madison Keys and other U.S. players made notable performances, highlighting a day full of surprises.
Wimbledon witnessed stunning upsets on Saturday, as reigning champion Iga Swiatek and second seed Elena Rybakina were unexpectedly defeated. Swiatek fell to Filipino Alexandra Eala, while Belgian Elise Mertens dispatched Rybakina.
Meanwhile, the American tennis scene experienced both disappointment and triumph. Serena Williams withdrew due to injury, yet Madison Keys triumphed over Amanda Anisimova in an all-American showdown, and qualifier Ashlyn Krueger secured victory over Ukraine's Daria Snigur.
The men's draw held fewer surprises, with second seed Alexander Zverev showcasing his prowess. Italy's Flavio Cobolli staged a remarkable comeback, further intensifying the competition. As new stars emerge, Wimbledon remains an unpredictable and thrilling landscape.
ALSO READ
-
Intense Week in Sports: Triumphs, Challenges, and Unexpected Outcomes
-
Madison Keys Shines on Independence Day at Wimbledon
-
Prefontaine Classic Delivers Thrilling Upsets and Stunning Victories
-
Tennis-Keys ticks off bucket list Centre Court appearance
-
Arthur Fery's Thrilling Wimbledon Victory: A Passionate Tale of Grit and Glory