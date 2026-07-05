Unexpected Upsets at Wimbledon as New Stars Shine

At Wimbledon, major upsets saw defending champion Iga Swiatek and second seed Elena Rybakina exit early, while Filipino Alexandra Eala and Belgian Elise Mertens advance. American Serena Williams withdrew due to injury, while Madison Keys and other U.S. players made notable performances, highlighting a day full of surprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Gaping Holes Were Blasted Into The Womens Draw At Wimbledon On Saturday As Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Was Outplayed By Filipino Crowdpleaser Alexandra Eala And Second Seed Elena Rybakina Was Sent Packing By Belgian Elise Mertens Disgruntled Polish Third Seed Swiatek Lost A Titanic Firstset Battle That Lasted Almost Minutes And Had No Answer To A Fearless Eala After That As She Lost Rybakina | Updated: 05-07-2026 04:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 04:12 IST
Unexpected Upsets at Wimbledon as New Stars Shine
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Wimbledon witnessed stunning upsets on Saturday, as reigning champion Iga Swiatek and second seed Elena Rybakina were unexpectedly defeated. Swiatek fell to Filipino Alexandra Eala, while Belgian Elise Mertens dispatched Rybakina.

Meanwhile, the American tennis scene experienced both disappointment and triumph. Serena Williams withdrew due to injury, yet Madison Keys triumphed over Amanda Anisimova in an all-American showdown, and qualifier Ashlyn Krueger secured victory over Ukraine's Daria Snigur.

The men's draw held fewer surprises, with second seed Alexander Zverev showcasing his prowess. Italy's Flavio Cobolli staged a remarkable comeback, further intensifying the competition. As new stars emerge, Wimbledon remains an unpredictable and thrilling landscape.

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