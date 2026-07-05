Prefontaine Classic Delivers Thrilling Upsets and Stunning Victories

Melissa Jeffersonwooden Edged Shacarri Richardson In A Thrilling Photo Finish To Win The Womens Metres At The Prefontaine Classic On Saturday

The Prefontaine Classic in Eugene offered spectators a nail-biting spectacle, with standout performances from Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Nigerian prodigy Kayinsola Ajayi. Jefferson-Wooden clinched the women's 100 meters by a mere hundredth of a second over Sha'Carri Richardson, clocking in at 10.78 seconds.

Meanwhile, Ajayi showcased his prowess, upsetting Jamaican world leader Oblique Seville in the men's event. Another highlight was 18-year-old Tate Taylor, who emerged victorious in the men's 200m over Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo with a time of 19.75.

In other events, Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall dominated the long jump while Nikki Hiltz led in the women's mile. Exceptional performances were seen across all disciplines, making the annual Diamond League meeting a resounding success.