Prefontaine Classic Delivers Thrilling Upsets and Stunning Victories

The Prefontaine Classic witnessed dramatic finishes and surprising victories. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden edged Sha'Carri Richardson in a close women's 100 meters race. Nigerian Kayinsola Ajayi stunned in men's events. Teenager Tate Taylor defeated Olympic champion Tebogo in the 200m, and numerous athletes set impressive marks across various track and field disciplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melissa Jeffersonwooden Edged Shacarri Richardson In A Thrilling Photo Finish To Win The Womens Metres At The Prefontaine Classic On Saturday | Updated: 05-07-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 04:04 IST
Prefontaine Classic Delivers Thrilling Upsets and Stunning Victories
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The Prefontaine Classic in Eugene offered spectators a nail-biting spectacle, with standout performances from Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Nigerian prodigy Kayinsola Ajayi. Jefferson-Wooden clinched the women's 100 meters by a mere hundredth of a second over Sha'Carri Richardson, clocking in at 10.78 seconds.

Meanwhile, Ajayi showcased his prowess, upsetting Jamaican world leader Oblique Seville in the men's event. Another highlight was 18-year-old Tate Taylor, who emerged victorious in the men's 200m over Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo with a time of 19.75.

In other events, Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall dominated the long jump while Nikki Hiltz led in the women's mile. Exceptional performances were seen across all disciplines, making the annual Diamond League meeting a resounding success.

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