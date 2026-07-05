AQIM's Bold Stand: Seizing Military Bases in Mali

Mali faces heightened tensions as West Africa's al Qaeda affiliate, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), took responsibility for a series of attacks against military targets in the region.

The jihadist group asserted that it now controls at least three military positions, intensifying the security challenges in the area.

Though the claims were disseminated via JNIM's official channels, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these developments.