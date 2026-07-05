Jessica Pegula Triumphs Over Teen Prodigy at Wimbledon

Iva Jovic Is Regarded As The Leader Of A New Generation In American Womens Tennis But On Sunday At Wimbledon She Was Handed A Reality Check By Compatriot Jessica Pegula Who Used All Her Experience To Cut The Teenager Down To Size On Court One The Yearold Pegula Said Beforehand She Had Expected The Yearold Jovic To Come At Her Hard And So It Proved

Jessica Pegula demonstrated her prowess on the grass courts of Wimbledon, defeating young tennis sensation Iva Jovic in a compelling match.

The seasoned 32-year-old Pegula faced a challenging start but turned the game around after losing the first set, finishing with a convincing 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Pegula's victory places her among five American women in the last 16, marking a milestone not seen since 2002. She looks forward to a potential Centre Court appearance, aiming for a semi-final spot.