Naomi Osaka Shocks Wimbledon with Stunning Win over Aryna Sabalenka

Naomi Osaka defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of Wimbledon, winning 6-2 7-6(2) on Centre Court. The match saw Osaka overpower Sabalenka, breaking her streak of tiebreak wins and advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time at Wimbledon, leaving the tournament wide open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Womens Top Seed Aryna Sabalenka Was Knocked Out In The Fourth Round Of Wimbledon By An Inspired Naomi Osaka On Sunday With The Japanese Player Blazing To A Win On Centre Court With Eight Grand Slam Titles Between Them | Updated: 06-07-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 00:11 IST
Naomi Osaka Shocks Wimbledon with Stunning Win over Aryna Sabalenka
Naomi Osaka

In a surprising turn of events, Naomi Osaka triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka in a fourth-round match at Wimbledon, securing a 6-2 7-6(2) victory at Centre Court. The 14th seed Osaka dominated from the start, disrupting Sabalenka's previously successful power game.

Osaka's poise under pressure was evident as she broke Sabalenka's 21-match tiebreak streak, earning her first victory in a Wimbledon quarter-final. This win comes after a comeback from maternity leave, with Osaka returning to form in 2024 after giving birth to her daughter, Shai.

The outcome reshapes the tournament landscape, with the top three seeds eliminated. Both players, known for their hardcourt prowess, showcased their competitive spirits on grass. Osaka, now facing Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova, continues to capture attention with both her tennis skills and her style.

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