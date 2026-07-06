Isaac Del Toro's Historic Win: A Triumph for Mexico at the Tour de France

Isaac Del Toro became the second Mexican to win a stage at the Tour de France, overcoming a mechanical issue and launching a late attack. His victory was celebrated with teammate Tadej Pogacar, cutting Jonas Vingegaard's overall lead. Del Toro's triumph coincided with Mexico's soccer team's World Cup participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Isaac Del Toro Overcame A Mechanical Issue And A Long Wait To Change His Bike Before Launching A Late Attack To Win The Second Stage Of The Tour De France On Sunday | Updated: 06-07-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 00:19 IST
Isaac Del Toro's Historic Win: A Triumph for Mexico at the Tour de France

In a dramatic turn of events, Isaac Del Toro etched his name in history as the second Mexican to secure a stage win at the Tour de France. Overcoming a mechanical setback, Del Toro launched a decisive late attack during the second stage of the prestigious race.

His teammate and defending champion, Tadej Pogacar, finished second, significantly narrowing Jonas Vingegaard's overall lead to a mere six seconds. The victory was a momentous occasion for both Del Toro and his homeland, coinciding with Mexico's participation in the World Cup round of 16.

Del Toro's resilience was on full display following a miscommunication with his team that left him waiting by the roadside for a new bike. Yet, he swiftly recovered, playing a crucial role in his team's strategy during the demanding circuit up Cote de Chateau de Montjuic.

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