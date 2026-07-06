Trump's Push for Peace: High-Stakes NATO Summit in Turkey
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey, aiming to conclude the Ukraine war. He also seeks increased defense spending from NATO allies and will announce new defense deals. Trump aspires to leverage his relationships for a successful summit.
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in Turkey this week, according to a senior U.S. official. The meeting aims to reignite efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Upon arriving at the summit on Tuesday, Trump will first engage with host Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The U.S. president is also scheduled to hold discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and participate in a news conference.
Trump will press NATO allies to raise their defense spending, underscoring his concerns through in-person dialogue. The summit is expected to feature announcements of significant defense-related deals valued in billions, aiming to strengthen transatlantic security ties.
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