Trump's Push for Peace: High-Stakes NATO Summit in Turkey

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey, aiming to conclude the Ukraine war. He also seeks increased defense spending from NATO allies and will announce new defense deals. Trump aspires to leverage his relationships for a successful summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Will Meet With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy While In Turkey This Week For A Nato Summit To Make A Renewed Push To End The War In Ukraine | Updated: 06-07-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 00:23 IST
Trump's Push for Peace: High-Stakes NATO Summit in Turkey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in Turkey this week, according to a senior U.S. official. The meeting aims to reignite efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Upon arriving at the summit on Tuesday, Trump will first engage with host Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The U.S. president is also scheduled to hold discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and participate in a news conference.

Trump will press NATO allies to raise their defense spending, underscoring his concerns through in-person dialogue. The summit is expected to feature announcements of significant defense-related deals valued in billions, aiming to strengthen transatlantic security ties.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026