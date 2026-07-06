Australia's Magnificent Triumph: Seventh T20 Women’s World Cup Victory
Australia decisively defeated England by seven wickets in the T20 Women’s World Cup final at Lord's. A scintillating partnership between Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield enabled them to chase the target of 151 with 17 balls remaining, securing their seventh World Cup victory.
Australia spectacularly triumphed over England by seven wickets in a one-sided T20 Women's World Cup final at a packed Lord’s on Sunday.
Thanks to an impressive second-wicket partnership between Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield, the Australian team efficiently chased down England’s target of 151 with 17 balls left to spare, clinching their seventh World Cup title.
Despite a solid effort from England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp, Australia’s consistent form once again proved too formidable, leading them to an unbeaten tournament victory.