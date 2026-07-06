Australia's Magnificent Triumph: Seventh T20 Women’s World Cup Victory

Australia Crushed England By Seven Wickets In A Onesided Final To Land Their Seventh T Womens World Cup At A Soldout Lords On Sunday A Sparkling Secondwicket Century Partnership Between Beth Mooney And Phoebe Litchfield Helped Australia Chase Down A Victory Target Of With Balls To Spare Having Beaten England In The Multiformat Ashes Months Ago

Australia spectacularly triumphed over England by seven wickets in a one-sided T20 Women's World Cup final at a packed Lord’s on Sunday.

Thanks to an impressive second-wicket partnership between Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield, the Australian team efficiently chased down England’s target of 151 with 17 balls left to spare, clinching their seventh World Cup title.

Despite a solid effort from England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp, Australia’s consistent form once again proved too formidable, leading them to an unbeaten tournament victory.