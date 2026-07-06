Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka in Wimbledon Thriller

Naomi Osaka defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of Wimbledon, marking a significant victory since her return to the Tour. The victory was achieved with a 6-2, 7-6(2) scoreline, eliminating the top three seeds and opening the competition. Osaka's breakthrough performance continues to turn heads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Womens Top Seed Aryna Sabalenka Was Knocked Out In The Fourth Round Of Wimbledon By An Inspired Naomi Osaka On Sunday With The Japanese Player Blazing To A Win On Centre Court With Eight Grand Slam Titles Between Them | Updated: 06-07-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 00:40 IST
Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka in Wimbledon Thriller
Naomi Osaka

In a thrilling fourth-round encounter at Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka overcame Aryna Sabalenka with a convincing 6-2, 7-6(2) victory on Centre Court. This match, featuring two top seeds with eight Grand Slam titles between them, was the highlight of Day Seven.

Despite Sabalenka's well-known power game, she struggled in the opening set, which concluded in just 32 minutes. The second set saw a more competitive contest, but Osaka remained composed to defeat Sabalenka's 21-tiebreak Grand Slam streak.

Osaka's victory propels her into the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time, disrupting the tournament's top seeds. Her poised performance and strategic play left Sabalenka visibly frustrated, marking Osaka's most notable win since re-entering the tennis circuit post-motherhood.

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