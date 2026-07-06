Auger-Aliassime Slams Controversial Injury Rule at Wimbledon Clash

Canadas Felix Augeraliassime Hit Out At An Injury Rule On Sunday After The Third Seed Beat Spains Alejandro Davidovich Fokina To Reach The Wimbledon Quarterfinals The Yearold Labelled It A Disgrace After His Opponent Took A Timeout After Injuring His Ankle In The Fourth Set When Augeraliassime Was Serving And Had Two Match Points On The Resumption

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime voiced strong disapproval of an injury rule following his victory over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Auger-Aliassime, 25, labeled the regulation as disgraceful, specifically targeting how it permits players to call for a time-out after injuring themselves mid-game during their opponent’s serve.

Following the interruption, Auger-Aliassime lost his serve and was pushed into a deciding set, eventually securing a 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-1 win. Although there was a verbal exchange post-match, Auger-Aliassime refrained from sharing specifics but stressed the need for rule amendments.

Highlighting issues with the current rule, he remarked that it can give players an unfair advantage. Looking ahead, Auger-Aliassime is set to challenge seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, expressing admiration for Djokovic’s achievements and work ethic.