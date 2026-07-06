Auger-Aliassime Slams Controversial Injury Rule at Wimbledon Clash

Felix Auger-Aliassime criticized an injury rule after winning against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Wimbledon. He expressed disdain for the regulation allowing mid-game injury time-outs, urging a change. Auger-Aliassime advanced to face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canadas Felix Augeraliassime Hit Out At An Injury Rule On Sunday After The Third Seed Beat Spains Alejandro Davidovich Fokina To Reach The Wimbledon Quarterfinals The Yearold Labelled It A Disgrace After His Opponent Took A Timeout After Injuring His Ankle In The Fourth Set When Augeraliassime Was Serving And Had Two Match Points On The Resumption | Updated: 06-07-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 03:40 IST
Auger-Aliassime Slams Controversial Injury Rule at Wimbledon Clash
Felix Auger-Aliassime

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime voiced strong disapproval of an injury rule following his victory over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Auger-Aliassime, 25, labeled the regulation as disgraceful, specifically targeting how it permits players to call for a time-out after injuring themselves mid-game during their opponent’s serve.

Following the interruption, Auger-Aliassime lost his serve and was pushed into a deciding set, eventually securing a 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-1 win. Although there was a verbal exchange post-match, Auger-Aliassime refrained from sharing specifics but stressed the need for rule amendments.

Highlighting issues with the current rule, he remarked that it can give players an unfair advantage. Looking ahead, Auger-Aliassime is set to challenge seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, expressing admiration for Djokovic’s achievements and work ethic.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026