Coco Gauff's Thrilling Dash to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Coco Gauff made a dramatic entry into her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final on Sunday, overcoming Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Despite a challenging start after a lengthy wait to hit the courts, Gauff, aged 22, displayed resilience and style under the closed roof of Court One.

Gauff, who has been a crowd favorite since appearing as a 15-year-old in 2019, celebrated her victory with excitement, stating, "I'm super happy to be in the quarters finally." She will now face fellow American Jessica Pegula, hoping to continue her winning streak.

Delivering an inspired performance, the young star overcame Bencic’s early lead by finding consistency and precision in the second set. As the match edged towards Wimbledon's strict 11 p.m. curfew, Gauff maintained her composure, securing her victory with a decisive serve and volley, leaving Bencic unable to respond.