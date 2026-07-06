Coco Gauff's Thrilling Dash to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Coco Gauff reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final by defeating Belinda Bencic in a thrilling encounter that narrowly beat Wimbledon's curfew. Gauff showcased her adventurous play with stunning shots, overcoming early struggles. This win sets her against Jessica Pegula as she eyes more success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coco Gauff Reached Her First Wimbledon Quarterfinal Late On Sunday | Updated: 06-07-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 04:04 IST
Coco Gauff's Thrilling Dash to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff made a dramatic entry into her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final on Sunday, overcoming Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Despite a challenging start after a lengthy wait to hit the courts, Gauff, aged 22, displayed resilience and style under the closed roof of Court One.

Gauff, who has been a crowd favorite since appearing as a 15-year-old in 2019, celebrated her victory with excitement, stating, "I'm super happy to be in the quarters finally." She will now face fellow American Jessica Pegula, hoping to continue her winning streak.

Delivering an inspired performance, the young star overcame Bencic’s early lead by finding consistency and precision in the second set. As the match edged towards Wimbledon's strict 11 p.m. curfew, Gauff maintained her composure, securing her victory with a decisive serve and volley, leaving Bencic unable to respond.

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