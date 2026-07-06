Coco Gauff's Triumph: A Quarter-Final Journey at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff Reached Her First Wimbledon Quarterfinal Late On Sunday

Coco Gauff clinched her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final berth with a thrilling victory over Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on Sunday. The match, played under Court One's roof, saw Gauff recover from a shaky start to triumph with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Though Gauff committed 46 unforced errors and nine double faults, her aggressive play yielded 35 winners, ultimately overpowering the steadiness of the 11th seed Bencic. Gauff's spirited performance, showcasing drop shots and lobs, captivated the Wimbledon audience.

As the clock approached the tournament's 11 pm cutoff, Gauff sealed her victory with a commanding serve, setting up a quarter-final face-off against fellow American Jessica Pegula.