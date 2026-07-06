Jannik Sinner Faces Wimbledon Heat with Determination

Jannik Sinner Has Struggled In Searing Heat In The Previous Two Grand Slams This Year

Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis player, is bracing himself for the intense heat predicted during Wimbledon this week.

Sinner, who struggled in soaring temperatures at the French and Australian Opens earlier this year, insists he's now well-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

Despite experiencing cramps in previous tournaments, Sinner remains optimistic about his upcoming quarter-final match against Jan-Lennard Struff.