Jannik Sinner Faces Wimbledon Heat with Determination

Jannik Sinner, who has previously struggled with extreme heat in Grand Slam tournaments, is ready to face the high temperatures expected at Wimbledon this week. Despite past difficulties in Paris and at the Australian Open, the Italian tennis player emphasizes his preparation and focus for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jannik Sinner Has Struggled In Searing Heat In The Previous Two Grand Slams This Year | Updated: 06-07-2026 03:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 03:52 IST
Jannik Sinner Faces Wimbledon Heat with Determination
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis player, is bracing himself for the intense heat predicted during Wimbledon this week.

Sinner, who struggled in soaring temperatures at the French and Australian Opens earlier this year, insists he's now well-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

Despite experiencing cramps in previous tournaments, Sinner remains optimistic about his upcoming quarter-final match against Jan-Lennard Struff.

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