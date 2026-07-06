Chaos in Kyiv: Residents Trapped Under Russian Missile Attack

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, faced a Russian missile attack, with residents potentially trapped in a damaged building in its Podil district. Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared the alarming news on Telegram, with people stuck between the seventh and ninth floors as drone debris also fell in other areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Ukrainian Capital Kyiv Came Under A Russian Missile Attack Early On Monday And Residents Could Be Trapped Under Rubble In A Damaged Building | Updated: 06-07-2026 05:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 05:00 IST
Chaos in Kyiv: Residents Trapped Under Russian Missile Attack
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The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was struck by a Russian missile attack on Monday, potentially leaving residents trapped under rubble in a damaged building, according to local authorities.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram that a residential building in the historic Podil district was impacted, causing significant concerns for those on the seventh to ninth floors.

Debris from drones also landed in various districts, compounding the city's distress and posing additional hazards for residents.

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