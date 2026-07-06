Kyiv Under Siege: Missile Assault Strikes City Center

Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, faced a Russian missile attack that trapped residents in a damaged building. A series of explosions occurred, with air defenses engaging Russian drones. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported residential buildings hit and significant casualties following drone and missile strikes on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Ukrainian Capital Kyiv Came Under A Russian Missile Attack Early On Monday And Officials Said Residents Were Trapped Inside A Badly Damaged Building Near The City Centre Reuters Witnesses Reported A Series Of Explosions In And Around The Capital And Said Air Defences Were Also In Action Against Russian Drones Mayor Vitali Klitschko | Updated: 06-07-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 05:22 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: Missile Assault Strikes City Center
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The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, endured a Russian missile attack on Monday morning, trapping several residents inside a damaged building near the city's center, local officials reported.

According to witnesses from Reuters, multiple explosions occurred in and around Kyiv, prompting the activation of air defenses against Russian drones. Mayor Vitali Klitschko, communicating via Telegram, informed the public that a residential building was struck in the historically significant Podil district.

Klitschko highlighted that individuals remained trapped between the seventh and ninth floors. Additionally, debris from drones had landed on a second residential structure and elsewhere in the city, which is home to 3 million people. Tragic events unfolded on Thursday when hundreds of drones and missiles targeted Kyiv, claiming the lives of at least 30 individuals.

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