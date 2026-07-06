Swift's Starry Wedding and Chestnut's Heat Challenge: A Roundup of US Events

This news roundup covers Joey Chestnut's heat-impacted hot dog challenge, Taylor Swift's high-profile marriage to Travis Kelce, and President Trump's politically charged speeches and actions. Additionally, it discusses a vessel's removal from a parade, the US Supreme Court's upcoming cases, a heatwave's disruption, and a shooting in Coney Island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Eating Champion Joey Chestnut Defends Title But Blames Heat For Lower Hotdog Tally Champion Eater Joey Chestnut Successfully Defended His Title On Saturday Despite Consuming Fewer Hot Dogs Than A Year Earlier Battling Not Only Other Competitors But Also Extreme Heat At The Annual Nathans Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest In New York Citys Coney Island | Updated: 06-07-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 05:24 IST
Swift's Starry Wedding and Chestnut's Heat Challenge: A Roundup of US Events
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Champion eater Joey Chestnut managed to clinch his 18th title at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, overcoming both fierce competition and extreme heat that limited his intake to 66 hot dogs, down from 70.5 last year.

Notably, music star Taylor Swift wed football player Travis Kelce in a glamorous ceremony at Madison Square Garden, ending a three-year relationship in a star-studded affair.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered speeches marking the country's 250th anniversary, underscoring his political agenda and inciting controversy with his calls for voting restrictions and patriotic appeals.

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