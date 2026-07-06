Cape Verde's Soccer Squad: A Fairytale World Cup Journey

Cape Verdes Soccer Squad Were Given A Heroes Welcome By Thousands Of Fans When They Returned Home On Sunday After A Fairytale Run At The World Cup That Ended In A Defeat By Argentina In The Round Of Hundreds Of Flagwaving Fans Were Waiting At The Airport To Greet The Players When They Landed In The Nations Capital Praia And More Lined The Streets As They Made Their Way To Quebra Canela Beach On An Opentop Truck For A Homecoming Celebration July Is Cape Verdes Independence Day And There Was A Holiday Atmosphere As The Blue Sharks And Their Charismatic Coach Bubista Danced To Pumping Music On A Stage In Front Of A Sign Reading Obrigado Cabo Verde Whats Up Praia Goalkeeper And Social Media Sensation Vozinha Shouted Through A Microphone To Huge Cheers A Collection Of Volcanic Islands With A Population Of Some

Cape Verde's soccer team returned home to an extraordinary reception from thousands of adoring fans. The team, known affectionately as the Blue Sharks, captivated the nation after a phenomenal World Cup campaign that saw them advance to the knockout stage, ultimately succumbing to Argentina 3-2.

Their homecoming was timed perfectly with Cape Verde's Independence Day, July 5, creating a festive atmosphere as coach Bubista and the team celebrated on stage in Praia. Blue Sharks' goalkeeper Vozinha, now a social media sensation, was met with roaring applause as he addressed the crowd.

Despite being ranked 67th, Cape Verde stunned the football world by holding both Spain and Uruguay to draws. Their grit and determination were further showcased in a thrilling showdown against Argentina, solidifying their status as football's Cinderella story and winning them fans worldwide.