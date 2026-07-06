Cape Verde's Soccer Squad: A Fairytale World Cup Journey
Cape Verde's soccer team received a heroes' welcome after reaching the World Cup's knockout stage. They held their own against Spain and Uruguay, and narrowly lost to Argentina. Celebrations in Praia turned into a national event, coinciding with the country's Independence Day festivities.
Cape Verde's soccer team returned home to an extraordinary reception from thousands of adoring fans. The team, known affectionately as the Blue Sharks, captivated the nation after a phenomenal World Cup campaign that saw them advance to the knockout stage, ultimately succumbing to Argentina 3-2.
Their homecoming was timed perfectly with Cape Verde's Independence Day, July 5, creating a festive atmosphere as coach Bubista and the team celebrated on stage in Praia. Blue Sharks' goalkeeper Vozinha, now a social media sensation, was met with roaring applause as he addressed the crowd.
Despite being ranked 67th, Cape Verde stunned the football world by holding both Spain and Uruguay to draws. Their grit and determination were further showcased in a thrilling showdown against Argentina, solidifying their status as football's Cinderella story and winning them fans worldwide.