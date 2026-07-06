Devastation in Kyiv: A City's Resilience Amid Russian Attacks

In a pre-dawn assault, Russian missiles and drones unleashed destruction on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, striking multiple residential areas and claiming at least three lives according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration.

Severe damage was reported in the historic Podilskyi district, where rescue crews evacuated residents from collapsed buildings. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the operation to extract civilians from the rubble, emphasizing the human toll of the ongoing conflict.

The eastern Darnytskyi district also faced significant attacks, following a deadly assault that claimed dozens of lives prior. Air defenses were deployed as the city braced for further attacks, with inhabitants seeking refuge in underground shelters amidst a climate of fear and uncertainty.