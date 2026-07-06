Bellingham's Brilliance Leads England to Thrilling World Cup Victory
Jude Bellingham celebrates England's dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, contributing two goals and earning the Player of the Match award. Despite playing with ten men, England advances to the quarter-finals against Norway, showcasing teamwork and determination.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham praised the national team's thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 as "spectacular." Bellingham, who played a pivotal role with two goals in securing the win, expressed his dream of being part of an England squad that unifies the nation.
In a video shared by Sky Sports Football, Bellingham imagined fans across England celebrating the victory together. He emphasized his pride in the team's performance, calling it a moment that the country will cherish for years. Bellingham's impressive display earned him the Player of the Match award.
At 23 years and six days, Bellingham became the youngest player to mark 10 FIFA World Cup appearances, breaking the record held by Argentina's Mario Kempes. Despite playing much of the second half with ten men after Jarell Quansah's red card, England held their ground against Mexico's spirited comeback attempts.
Mexico dominated early possession, but England responded with two quick goals from Bellingham, with assistance from Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane. Mexico's Julian Quinones scored before halftime, while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a crucial save to maintain the advantage.
England's determination was tested again when Anthony Gordon was fouled, leading to a penalty successfully converted by Kane. Mexico's Raul Jimenez scored from a penalty, but England's defense withstood the pressure to secure a quarter-final place against Norway. The match exemplified England's resilience and teamwork.
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