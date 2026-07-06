Amarya Bajaj: India's Junior Squash Sensation Conquers Dutch Open

Amarya Bajaj, a budding squash talent from India, clinched the Dutch Junior Open 2026 Under-13 Boys' title, defeating top international contenders. His remarkable victory marks a significant milestone both personally and for Indian squash, showcasing the emerging talent on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:28 IST
Amarya Bajaj: India's Junior Squash Sensation Conquers Dutch Open
Indian squash prodigy Amarya wins Dutch Junior Open U-13 title (Photo: Dutch Junior Open). Image Credit: ANI

Amarya Bajaj, a promising talent in Indian squash, has secured the Dutch Junior Open 2026 Under-13 Boys' crown. His path to victory was marked by an impressive display of skill and mental fortitude, culminating in a decisive 3-1 win over England's Daniel Stevenson in the final.

Bajaj's remarkable journey through the tournament saw him defeat a host of international competitors, beginning with a commanding 3-0 win against an Egyptian opponent. He continued his dominance with victories over England's Arlo Smith and Singapore's Kaelen Low, the latter being a stunning 3-0 upset against the tournament's top seed.

This triumph in the Netherlands adds to Bajaj's growing list of accolades, coming shortly after his silver finish at the Asian Junior Championships. His success serves as a testament to the burgeoning talent in Indian squash, as fans eagerly follow his ascent on the international stage.

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