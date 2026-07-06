FIFA Upholds US Forward Balogun's Suspension Appeal Amidst Controversy

FIFA has definitively dismissed Belgium's appeal concerning the eligibility of United States forward Folarin Balogun. The dismissal came after world football’s governing body suspended Balogun's one-match ban before the crucial FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match.

According to The Athletic, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) did not have the standing necessary to contest the decision. In light of this, the RBFA acknowledged the verdict, though it is still considering further actions within its permissible options.

The situation escalated after intervention by former US President Donald Trump, who called on FIFA to review Balogun's penalty, imposed during the US's 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the tournament's Round of 32. FIFA responded by suspending the ban as per Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, granting Balogun a probationary period of one year.