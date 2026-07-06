FIFA Upholds US Forward Balogun's Suspension Appeal Amidst Controversy

FIFA rejected Belgium's appeal against the suspension of Folarin Balogun, a US forward, allowing him to play in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The decision followed intervention by former US President Donald Trump. Belgium is considering further actions after FIFA's ruling on the suspension's probationary status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:46 IST
FIFA Upholds US Forward Balogun's Suspension Appeal Amidst Controversy
Folarin Balogun (Photo: Instagram/ @balogun). Image Credit: ANI

FIFA has definitively dismissed Belgium's appeal concerning the eligibility of United States forward Folarin Balogun. The dismissal came after world football’s governing body suspended Balogun's one-match ban before the crucial FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match.

According to The Athletic, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) did not have the standing necessary to contest the decision. In light of this, the RBFA acknowledged the verdict, though it is still considering further actions within its permissible options.

The situation escalated after intervention by former US President Donald Trump, who called on FIFA to review Balogun's penalty, imposed during the US's 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the tournament's Round of 32. FIFA responded by suspending the ban as per Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, granting Balogun a probationary period of one year.

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