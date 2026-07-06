Brazil in Crisis: Ancelotti's Future Amid World Cup Setback

After Brazil's 2-1 loss to Norway at the World Cup, Brazilian FA's director Rodrigo Caetano confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti will remain as the football team's manager until the 2030 World Cup. Despite heavy criticism of Ancelotti's decisions, Caetano emphasized the need for long-term stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazilian Fa Cbf Football Director Rodrigo Caetano Said Carlo Ancelotti Would Remain In Charge Through The World Cup Cycle After Brazils Defeat By Norway In The Last On Sunday Extended The Fivetimes Champions Wait For A Sixth Title To At Least Years Erling Haaland Scored Twice At The New Yorknew Jersey Stadium To Send Brazil Home | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:46 IST
Brazil in Crisis: Ancelotti's Future Amid World Cup Setback

Brazil's exit from the World Cup following a 2-1 defeat by Norway has sparked intense scrutiny of both the team's performance and Carlo Ancelotti's leadership. Erling Haaland's double at the New York/New Jersey Stadium extended Brazil's wait for a sixth title.

The Brazilian Football Association director Rodrigo Caetano maintains support for Ancelotti, reaffirming his role as manager until 2030, despite the criticism. Caetano blames the instability created by previous interim managers as a key weakness.

Ancelotti faced backlash for his tactical decisions during the match. Both Bruno Guimaraes and Neymar missed pivotal penalties, while strategic changes were criticized for failing to energize a sluggish team. Analysts question whether this failure will serve as a catalyst for a Brazilian football revival.

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