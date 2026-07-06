Trump's FIFA Intervention: A Fatal Misstep for Infantino?
Human rights group FairSquare calls for an investigation into U.S. President Trump's intervention in Folarin Balogun's FIFA red-card ban, potentially signifying the end of Gianni Infantino's tenure. Infantino maintains non-involvement, but criticism mounts over FIFA's political entanglements and governance concerns.
Human rights organization FairSquare has raised concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention regarding Folarin Balogun's FIFA red-card suspension. The group suggests this may be a breach of FIFA's political neutrality rules and potentially a pivotal misstep for current FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
Infantino, leading FIFA since 2016, has publicly denied influencing the decision that repealed Balogun's suspension ahead of a World Cup match against Belgium. However, FairSquare cites longstanding issues with FIFA's political alignment, notably highlighted since the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Nicholas McGeehan, FairSquare's director, argues that the Trump-Infantino relationship exemplifies the governance issues plaguing FIFA. European Parliament members have also initiated complaints, increasing pressure on Infantino amid his anticipated re-election bid next March. The organization calls for a thorough investigation into potential violations of FIFA's ethics code.
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