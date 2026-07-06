Cape Verde's World Cup Journey Grabs Global Attention
Ireland's attachment to Cape Verde in the World Cup was fueled by Dublin-born defender Roberto Lopes. Cape Verde impressed in the tournament by reaching the knockout stage and earning global support. Lopes returned to Ireland to a warm welcome, reflecting on his journey and upcoming TV punditry role.
Ireland, despite not qualifying for the World Cup, embraced Cape Verde thanks to Roberto Lopes, a defender born in Dublin. Lopes returned to a hero's welcome and will soon reappear on national television.
Cape Verde emerged as a surprising story in the tournament, holding their ground against Spain and Uruguay, and challenging Argentina in the knockout rounds. The team's journey captivated fans around the world, with Lopes active in every match, briefly visiting Cape Verde before returning to Ireland.
On his arrival in Dublin, supporters celebrated him with chants of 'Pico, Pico.' As he prepares to join RTE's punditry team, Lopes reflects on the unforgettable experience of representing Cape Verde and the impact it had on fans from both nations.