Ireland May Not Have Qualified For The World Cup

Ireland, despite not qualifying for the World Cup, embraced Cape Verde thanks to Roberto Lopes, a defender born in Dublin. Lopes returned to a hero's welcome and will soon reappear on national television.

Cape Verde emerged as a surprising story in the tournament, holding their ground against Spain and Uruguay, and challenging Argentina in the knockout rounds. The team's journey captivated fans around the world, with Lopes active in every match, briefly visiting Cape Verde before returning to Ireland.

On his arrival in Dublin, supporters celebrated him with chants of 'Pico, Pico.' As he prepares to join RTE's punditry team, Lopes reflects on the unforgettable experience of representing Cape Verde and the impact it had on fans from both nations.