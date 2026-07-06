Setback for England: Jordan Henderson Out of World Cup
England's Jordan Henderson is out of the World Cup due to a freak arm injury suffered during celebrations. The midfielder, who slipped at Azteca Stadium, requires surgery and will miss the rest of the tournament. Despite not playing against Mexico, Henderson is a valued team leader.
Jordan Henderson, the veteran midfielder for England, has been ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining an arm injury during the team's victory celebrations over Mexico, according to Sky Sports.
The accident occurred at the Azteca Stadium, where Henderson slipped and landed awkwardly, resulting in a broken forearm—a moment captured on video. Following the incident, Henderson was stretchered off the field and later transported to a hospital in Mexico City for surgery.
Despite being an unused substitute in the match against Mexico, Henderson's absence is a significant blow to the squad due to his leadership and experience. The England Football Association has yet to comment on his future participation in the tournament.
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