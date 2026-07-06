Farewell to Legends: Neymar and Ronaldo Bow Out of World Cup Stage

In an emotionally charged FIFA World Cup 2026, football enthusiasts are witnessing the swan songs of legendary figures Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both icons are set to conclude their illustrious World Cup journeys, leaving fans nostalgic and reflecting on an era that has significantly shaped the sport.

Neymar announced his retirement from Brazil's national team following a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium. His final appearance, marked by a late consolation penalty, caps off a prolific international career. Neymar departs the field as Brazil's all-time leading scorer, leaving an indelible mark on the national team's history.

Conversely, Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will mark his final appearance on the world stage. As Portugal readies for a high-stakes clash against Spain, the 41-year-old hopes to extend his team's campaign while downplaying retirement rumors. With eyes on the knockout rounds, Ronaldo remains committed to contributing significantly to his team's aspirations.