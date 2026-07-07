Tyrique George Joins Everton for £24 Million

In a significant transfer move, Everton has finalized the permanent acquisition of Tyrique George from Chelsea, as per an official announcement on Monday. The 20-year-old forward has committed to a four-year contract with the club.

George had an impressive loan spell with Everton in the latter half of last season, during which he made 11 appearances. Reflecting on his move, George expressed his happiness and desire to return to the club.

This transfer follows Everton's recent signings of midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough and Merlin Rohl from Freiburg, showcasing the club's active approach in this transfer window.