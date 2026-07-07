Tyrique George Joins Everton for £24 Million

Everton has secured the permanent signing of forward Tyrique George from Chelsea for a reported £24 million. The 20-year-old, who impressed during a loan stint last season at Goodison Park, signed a four-year deal with the club. George previously made 37 appearances for Chelsea's senior team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Everton Have Completed The Permanent Signing Of English Forward Tyrique George From Chelsea | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:47 IST
Tyrique George Joins Everton for £24 Million

In a significant transfer move, Everton has finalized the permanent acquisition of Tyrique George from Chelsea, as per an official announcement on Monday. The 20-year-old forward has committed to a four-year contract with the club.

George had an impressive loan spell with Everton in the latter half of last season, during which he made 11 appearances. Reflecting on his move, George expressed his happiness and desire to return to the club.

This transfer follows Everton's recent signings of midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough and Merlin Rohl from Freiburg, showcasing the club's active approach in this transfer window.

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