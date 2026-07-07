Neymar's Legacy: An Emotional Farewell and a Father's Wish

In an emotional message following Neymar's retirement announcement, his father called on the iconic Brazilian forward to reconsider stepping away from international football. This appeal comes in the wake of Brazil's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil's journey concluded with a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16, despite Neymar scoring a stoppage-time penalty. The match marked the end of Neymar's international career, during which he became Brazil's all-time top scorer with 80 goals in 130 appearances.

Neymar's illustrious career includes lifting the FIFA Confederations Cup and an Olympic gold medal. As Norway advanced, Brazil faced a seventh straight World Cup knockout defeat by a European team, highlighting the emotional depth of Neymar's farewell.