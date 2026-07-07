Delhi's Green Transformation: Mega Plantation Drive to Enhance Urban Lungs
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a massive plantation drive 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in Delhi, aiming to plant over one crore native plants to restore the Ridge area, the 'lungs of Green Delhi.' The initiative is part of a broader ecological plan involving saplings, sustainable practices, and governmental collaboration.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the Eco Restoration Mega Plantation Drive in Delhi, as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, with plans to plant over one crore native species across the Ridge area within four years, transforming it into the city's 'lungs of Green Delhi.'
The event also saw the announcement of a mission to plant 70 lakh saplings across the capital. Shah noted the drive was part of a more extensive development master plan, which included the launch of various infrastructure projects and the rejuvenation of the Green Ridge.
Shah highlighted the environmental importance of the Ridge, assuring legal protection and a long-term ecological restoration strategy. Native species like peepal and neem will be planted, and Shah encouraged public participation via the Green Drive portal. Efforts include themed forests and a biogas initiative with the NDDB to process cattle dung.
ALSO READ
-
Delhi Launches Ambitious 'Mission 70 Lakh Tree Plantation' Campaign
-
Amit Shah Highlights Five Years of Cooperative Reforms
-
Jai Ram Thakur Criticizes Congress, Highlights BJP's Focus on 2027 Himachal Elections
-
Amit Shah Celebrates Mookerjee's Legacy on 125th Birth Anniversary
-
Amit Shah Lays Foundation for 125-Foot Statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata