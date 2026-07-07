Yen Nears Four-Decade Low Amid Dollar Stabilization

The yen is teetering near a four-decade low, raising concerns among traders about potential intervention by Japanese authorities to stabilize the currency. Meanwhile, the dollar has regained stability after experiencing some losses.

Despite a slight uptick, the yen remains weak at 161.88 per dollar, close to its 162.84 low from last week. Against the British pound, the yen hit its lowest level since 2007 at 217.20 before recovering slightly.

There was speculation about potential Japanese intervention last week, particularly during the less liquid U.S. holiday trading period, but no action has yet been taken. Market focus shifts to upcoming FOMC meeting minutes for insights into Federal Reserve rate hikes, following a jobs report that missed expectations.